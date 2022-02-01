Ask the Expert
Albany search leads to drug bust

Albany search leads to drug warrants
Albany search leads to drug warrants(Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect is facing drug-related charges after an investigation uncovered a drug operation, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU).

On Jan. 28, with assistance from the Albany Gang Unit, ADDU conducted an operation in the 1700 block of Edgerly Avenue.

The operation was geared towards drugs being sold at two locations in the area.

After conducting two hours of surveillance, search warrants were obtained and executed at two homes in the area.

During the execution of the search warrants, 2.328 pounds of Spice and 124.8 grams of marijuana were seized.

The targeted individual, Antwan Lamons, was not at the scene, but warrants will be issued on him for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of Spice with the intent to distribute, according to ADDU officials.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

