Southwest Georgia Academy names next head football coach

DAMASCUS, Ga. (SGA Athletics) - Kerry Morris, or as he is more affectionately known around the Early County School System, “Coach Mo” or “Big Coach”, has been one of the most familiar faces on the Early County Bobcat sideline every Friday night during football season for the last 30 years. As he now looks toward retirement, he will be trading in his Bobcat blue and gold for Warrior blue and white as he has accepted the position of a head football coach at Southwest Georgia Academy.

Hailing from Water Valley, Miss., Morris was a multi-sport athlete playing football and baseball at Water Valley High School. He started his college career in 1988 as an offensive lineman at Northwest Mississippi Junior College and finished his playing career at Troy State University. He received a Bachelor’s degree in physical education recreational dance before continuing his education at TSU and receiving a Master’s degree in special education.

At just 22 years of age, he walked onto the Early County football field for the first time. “I said that I would stay a year or two just to get my feet wet and move on, but 29 years later I’m still here and about to retire from public school,” Morris said. “I think it’s a calling for me to go to SGA to be the next head football coach now, and we are going to try to do something that hasn’t been done in a long time and that’s won a state championship.”

When asked what his vision was for the Warriors he said, “I’m going to change the culture at SGA. They have no idea what’s about to happen. I center everything around hard-nosed football. My mentality is if you practice hard, you play hard. Kirby Smart said it best in a podcast I was listening to. He said, ‘You don’t practice to win just one game; you practice to win all games.’ He’s absolutely right. You can’t do that halfway. You’ve got to be full speed and go as hard as you can every single day. That’s how I played because I knew I wasn’t the best athlete out there and I had to play outside my box, and that’s what I expect from every single one of my players.”

“We are excited about Coach Mo’s passion and energy for our football team and school. He is going to be a great addition to our family at Southwest Georgia Academy,” SGA headmaster Matt Dalrymple said.

Morris has been in the Early County School System for thirty years and he said that his time there taught him how to love kids and become a more well-rounded person. “Loving kids is the number one reason why I do this,” he said. “I’m a fair coach and I believe that you treat all kids exactly the same and if you do that, you can coach them as hard as you want, and I learned that at Early County. I was very fortunate to work with three very good head football coaches and my time there has prepared me for this next step at SGA.”

Coach Morris can boast a plethora of achievements during his time at Early County. In 2002, he helped coach a team to a region championship with a 13-2 record. He was also named Region 1-AA Defensive Assistant of the Year.

