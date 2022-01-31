Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Sole survivor says others tried to cling to capsized vessel

In this image from video, Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo pauses as he speaks...
In this image from video, Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo pauses as he speaks at a news conference, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla. Montoya Caicedo was the sole survivor of a capsized boat found near Florida's coast and says at least 15 other migrants tried to cling to the vessel after it overturned, but ultimately couldn't hold on.(AP Photo/Cody Jackson)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The sole survivor of a capsized boat found near Florida’s coast says at least 15 other migrants tried to cling to the vessel after it overturned, but ultimately couldn’t hold on.

Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo told a Spanish-language news conference Monday that there were also Dominicans, Haitians, Bahamians and Jamaicans among the group of 40 that set out for Florida from Bimini in the Bahamas on Jan. 22.

His sister also was on the trip, but died in the waters.

He spent two days in the waters holding on to the 25-foot boat before he was rescued last week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation
UPDATE: Victim identified in Tift Co. death investigation
APD investigating woman found dead in alley.
Update: Victim identified in Albany death investigation
Officers said on Thursday, ADDU conducted a search in the 700 block of West Mercer Avenue,...
ADDU search leads to drug arrest
FILE - In this March 30, 2004, file photo, Tarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view....
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet
A coach at ASU describes how to properly line up a throw
Coaches team up to create pathway for young baseball players

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Attorneys for 3 cops in Floyd killing question training
APD investigating woman found dead in alley.
Update: Victim identified in Albany death investigation
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a sentencing hearing at the...
Cosby asks Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US exchange harsh words over Ukraine at UN