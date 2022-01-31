Ruth’s Cottage, Patticake House offers free child abuse training for victims, educators

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House is offering free child sexual abuse training called “Darkness to Light.” This training is for anyone that’s a victim of this act, as well as educators across Southwest Georgia.

WALB’s Alicia Lewis spoke with Executive Director Nancy Bryan of The Patticake House about how you can get involved.

They offer these classes at the administrative building, as well as on-site training, where they will educate in a group-based setting. Bryan says this training is offered across the country but usually people have to pay for it.

She says the goal is to find 1,300 people to train. So far, they’re at a total of 600 adults.

“And that’s mostly from school systems where we would train 2 to 300 people at one time all the way down to a class, I had this week which was one person. We consider this training so valuable that it doesn’t matter if it’s one or two or 200 people we want to train as many adults as possible in this education,” said Bryan.

This training has become so popular and effective because it is video-led. The people in the video are adult survivors of child sexual abuse. They share their stories on how this happened to them and how they recovered from it.

“And then there are a variety of experts that talk about ways people can prevent child abuse in their facilities in churches organizations any also educates I want to do should you suspect child abuse.”

Bryan says child abuse is not always something that’s obvious. She says children will give you clues and it’s up to the adults to recognize those signs.

“The best help against child sexual abuse that an adult can have is to have a good relationship with your children to be very open so that they know they can come to you about anything,” Bryan added.

The in-house training is offered twice every month for the remainder of the year. She says to check The PattieCake House social media pages for other scheduling accommodations.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.