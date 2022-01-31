Ask the Expert
Reward offered in Houston Co. robbery, homicide

Woman arrested after stealing lottery tickets during incident
Police lights by night
Police lights by night(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WARNER, Ga. (WALB) - A reward is being offered for information on an armed robbery and homicide that happened in early January, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Sabrina Renee Dollar, an employee, was shot and killed when three suspects with guns stormed inside J & J Dollar Store in Warner Robins on Jan. 18 around 12:15 a.m.

Macon Regional Crimestoppers is now offering up to a $10,000 reward for information regarding the case.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest is encouraged to call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330 or Sgt. Anna Lange at (478) 542-2085 or (478) 542-2080.

If anyone has any information regarding the homicide of Renee Dollar that occurred on 1-18-22 at 102 Knodishall Dr, please contact Sgt. Anna Lange at 478-542-2085. Macon Regional Crimestoppers

Posted by Houston County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Also, the sheriff’s office arrested Lakiesha Deshawn McGhee on Jan. 24. McGhee has been charged with one count of theft by taking and one count of tampering with evidence.

The sheriff’s office said McGhee was a victim inside the business during the armed robbery and homicide on Jan. 18.

She called 911 when the incident happened. However, deputies said evidence showed McGhee removing lottery tickets from the office when the victim was found.

McGhee also disconnected the power to the building security system for a brief period before law enforcement and other first responders arrived on the scene.

McGhee is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

