Reward offered in Houston Co. robbery, homicide

WARNER, Ga. (WALB) - A reward is being offered for information on an armed robbery and homicide that happened in early January, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Sabrina Renee Dollar, an employee, was shot and killed when three suspects with guns stormed inside J & J Dollar Store in Warner Robins on Jan. 18 around 12:15 a.m.

Macon Regional Crimestoppers is now offering up to a $10,000 reward for information regarding the case.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest is encouraged to call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330 or Sgt. Anna Lange at (478) 542-2085 or (478) 542-2080.

Also, the sheriff’s office arrested Lakiesha Deshawn McGhee on Jan. 24. McGhee has been charged with one count of theft by taking and one count of tampering with evidence.

The sheriff’s office said McGhee was a victim inside the business during the armed robbery and homicide on Jan. 18.

She called 911 when the incident happened. However, deputies said evidence showed McGhee removing lottery tickets from the office when the victim was found.

McGhee also disconnected the power to the building security system for a brief period before law enforcement and other first responders arrived on the scene.

McGhee is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

