Lowndes Co. Sheriff offers reward of half a million dollars in Kendrick Johnson case

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A huge reward is being offered in the case of Kendrick Johnson, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk said that after the 16-page synopsis of the case claiming no foul play was found, he has been called a “liar” and the parents also continue to state that Johnson was murdered.

Sheriff Paulk said because of those statements, he is offering a reward of one-half million dollars of his own money to anyone who comes forward with information that results in the arrest and conviction of a person for the alleged murder of Johnson at Lowndes High School.

The sheriff’s office said anyone who provides information will be required to do so in a contact interrogation at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

He also urged anyone, including the family, to add to this reward if they choose to.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.