Jimmy Carter Foundation raises awareness for common tropical diseases

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Orange lights lit up all across the country and the globe in an effort to raise awareness of Neglected Tropical Diseases.

Places like the Coliseum to Plains and Americus lit up in orange.

”The more that we can do to share about these diseases, educate people in wealthier countries like ours about these impacts of these diseases around the world,” says Jacob Ross of the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.

The poorest 10% of the world is most impacted by the disease because of unsafe drinking water. The World Health Organization now lists 20 NTDs or Neglected Tropical Diseases. And it starts in the small town of Plains, home of the 39th President of the United States.

The mostly eradicated worm disease could make worms 2 to 3 feet long. They would exit the body through the skins (WALB)

“Jimmy put us on the map. And most everybody around this town is so proud of everything he has accomplished. And they want to celebrate. That’s why the park is here,” says Jilly Stucky, the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park’s Superintendent.

Those accomplishments include being a civil rights leader, president, and now one of his greatest accomplishments, the near eradication of a disease.

“The President and Mrs. Carter worked tirelessly. This year, they announced there were only 14 people last year that had any worm disease,” Stuckey says.

Statue lit up in orange at Georgia Southwestern University (WALB)

A number that was once 3.5 million is now near zero. Stuckey says that’s with the help of people donating money and educating the impoverished about how to combat the disease.

“There are little plastic filter straws that they could use to drink right out of the rivers and streams. They can also filter their water through a simple cloth that they can distribute,” says Ross

A lot of progress has been made. But there’s till there’s a lot of work to be done.

