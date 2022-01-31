GSW gets nearly $900K in relief funding to help resolve nursing shortage

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Almost $900,000 is coming to southwest Georgia to help with the nursing shortage.

The money will pay for improvements to the nursing program at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW).

Dr. Teresa Teasley is the associate dean of GSW’s nursing school and is a professor as well.

She said they are in “crisis mode,” because the state desperately needs nurses right now.

Dr. Teresa Teasley is the associate dean of GSW's nursing school and is a professor as well. (WALB)

“Healthcare employers in southwest Georgia reported 780 open vacancies in late 2019 and early 2020,” Dr. Teasley explained. “Over 60 percent of these vacancies were for registered nurses.”

READ MORE: GSW adds ASN program back to help nursing shortage

She said the $866,723 GSW is getting from the Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER II) will at least help.

Gov. Brian Kemp allocated this money from federal COVID-19 relief funds, approved in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

Staff said the money GSW gets will pay for renovations in the school’s existing biology lab.

“The biology lab renovation will provide additional spaces for additional students in these labs, as well as bringing it up to date, more modernization with equipment and supplies,” Teasley said.

It will also fund a dedicated biology staff member to help pre-nursing students, and it will pay for upgrades to the lab where they practice and learn nursing skills through simulation.

Jessica Ouzts is the GSW nursing school’s simulation education coordinator.

“The (current) mannequins don’t show any kind of lifelike experience,” Ouzts said. “The students really have to get into the imagination.”

Ouzts said the new simulators will give the students a better idea of what they’ll do in the real world.

Jessica Ouzts is the GSW nursing school's simulation education coordinator. (WALB)

“They have the ability to take vital signs on these simulators, listen to the chest, heart sounds, listen to lung sounds, listen to the abdomen,” she explained.

Overall, they said this money will help both expand and improve their nursing program, so they can produce more prepared nurses to help all of us when we need medical care.

“This funding has really opened up a world of capabilities for use with our students,” Ouzts said.

Two other universities in Georgia are getting money from GEER II to help with healthcare education: Fort Valley State University and Middle Georgia State University.

The Phoebe Putney Health System and Magnolia Manor are also contributing money to these projects at GSW.

Magnolia Manor is committing $75,000 dollars to GSW each year for three years.

President and CEO Mark Todd said more than 45 GSW graduates work for Magnolia Manor right now.

The money will pay for improvements to the nursing program at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW). (Georgia Southwestern State University)

Todd said it’s important to educate and keep health care workers in the Americus area.

“You attract more students from the local area, and therefore, you have an opportunity for them to stay in the local area once they get out of school,” he explained.

To read more about where GEER II funding is going in the state of Georgia, click here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.