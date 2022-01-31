Ask the Expert
Much warmer this work week
Warming into the 70s by mid week. Sunshine dominates the first half of the work week, clouds the 2nd half of the work week. It turns breezy Thursday with rain l
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Warming into the 70s by mid week. Sunshine dominates the first half of the work week, clouds the 2nd half of the work week. It turns breezy Thursday with rain likely Friday morning. Thursday high temperatures will take a run at 80 degrees. The weekend will be much cooler with some lingering rain chances. Highs back in the 50s and lows in the 30s with rain chances on the scattered side.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

