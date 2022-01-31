Federal judge rejects plea deal for two men convicted in Arbery’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A federal judge has rejected plea deals for the father and son convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

A judge rejected the deals Monday afternoon for Gregory and Travis McMichael ahead of the upcoming federal hate crimes trial. Both men have until Friday to decide if they want to keep their guilty plea and move on to sentencing or withdraw the plea and hold a trial.

The McMichaels and a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, face federal hate crime charges. The trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 7.

Both Gregory and Travis were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the state-level case for killing Arbery. Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Arbery’s mother said she found out about the plea deal for the McMichaels on Monday morning and called it ridiculous and disrespectful.

According to her attorney, Lee Merritt, the deal would have allowed the McMichaels to move to federal custody and serve the first 30 years of their sentences instead of serving their life sentences in state prison. Merritt says this would be a less harsh punishment because federal facilities are less crowded and better funded than state prisons. Merritt argued the plea deal was nothing more than a favor to the McMichaels from the Department of Justice.

Below is a statement from Assistant Attorney General Clarke:

“We respect the court’s decision to not accept the sentencing terms of the proposed plea and to continue the hearing until Friday. The Justice Department takes seriously its obligation to confer with the Arbery family and their lawyers both pursuant to the Crime Victim Rights Act and out of respect for the victim. Before signing the proposed agreement reflecting the defendants’ confessions to federal hate crimes charges, the Civil Rights Division consulted with the victims’ attorneys. The Justice Department entered the plea agreement only after the victims’ attorneys informed me that the family was not opposed to it.”

