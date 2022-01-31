Ask the Expert
Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Albany

Albany Police Department
Albany Police Department(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a death of a woman found Monday morning.

APD said a 26-year-old black woman was found dead in the 1100 block of Colquitt Alley.

Premiliary investigation shows it appeared she died from a head injury, according to police.

However, the official cause of death will be known after an autopsy report.

Police said they are working to notify the woman’s next of kin.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

