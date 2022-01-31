Ask the Expert
Crime rate in Valdosta drops in 2021

Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - In recent years the Valdosta Police Department reported a decrease in crime rates. The trend continued in 2021 with a 4.8 percent decrease compared to 2020.

Police Chief Leslie Manahan credits the drop to the department’s ongoing enforcement efforts and continued support from the community.

“Our department, like many other law enforcement agencies, has felt the sting of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Yet everyday, our officers still decide to put on their badge and uniforms and go out and serve our city. We want to assure our residents that we have and will continue to enforce the law,” said Chief Manahan.

In 2021 VPD recorded 2,203 part one crimes overall. Some part one crimes include homicide, rape, robber and aggravated assault. The department also saw a decrease in calls for service, responding to 70,499 calls in 2021 compared to 73,920 in 2020.

VPD also recovered over $1.6 million worth of stolen property in 2021.

While it experienced drops in several areas collectively, the department did see a slight increase in both aggravated assaults and motor vehicle theft consisting of one vehicle.

Over the past seven years the department has seen an overall 19 percent decrease in crime, the press release says.

