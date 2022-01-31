Ask the Expert
Bus driver charged in fatal crash with ASU student

Signed poster honoring late Adonis Butler
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany bus driver that hit and killed an Albany State University student in November has been charged with two misdemeanors.

Officials with the District Attorney’s Office said Sylvia Tellis was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Bus stop at Albany State memorialized for Adonis Butler
Tellis, a long-time bus driver, is now on administrative leave, according to city officials.

Her case will be heard in a state court.

On Nov. 1, Adonis Butler, 21, an ASU student and football player, was hit by a bus on the east campus and killed.

Read More:
ASU holds vigil remembering student hit, killed by city bus
UPDATE: Student hit by city bus on ASU campus identified

Georgia State Patrol says their investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Schneider Hammers Law Firm in Atlanta confirms they have been hired by Butler’s family, and are still investigating the crash.

