Bus driver charged in fatal crash with ASU student

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany bus driver that hit and killed an Albany State University student in November has been charged with two misdemeanors.

Officials with the District Attorney’s Office said Sylvia Tellis was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Bus stop at Albany State memorialized for Adonis Butler (Source: WALB)

Tellis, a long-time bus driver, is now on administrative leave, according to city officials.

Her case will be heard in a state court.

On Nov. 1, Adonis Butler, 21, an ASU student and football player, was hit by a bus on the east campus and killed.

Georgia State Patrol says their investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Schneider Hammers Law Firm in Atlanta confirms they have been hired by Butler’s family, and are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.