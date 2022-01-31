Bomb threat targets ASU, investigation underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A bomb threat targeting Albany State University (ASU) has sparked an investigation and affected the university’s Monday operation, according to a Facebook post by the Historically Black University.

On Monday morning, ASU received notice of a bomb threat to the academic buildings.

An emergency notification went to the campus and law enforcement is currently investigating the situation.

All ASU campuses have been shut down until further notice.

A recent update also said the university shut down will include dining halls, however, ASU said there are plans underway to ensure residential students are provided meals.

Once the investigation is complete, the campus community will be notified.

Students and employees are advised to continue monitoring Connect 5, and all official ASU social media sites for notifications of when classroom instruction will resume.

Also, WSB-TV reported ASU was just one of six other HBCUs that received the bomb threat.

National News: Bomb threats reported at historically Black universities

Investigations are also underway at Southern University and A&M, Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University, Bowie State University, and Delaware State University.

