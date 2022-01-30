Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Warming temperatures are coming to South Georgia as we head into the work week.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A high-pressure system will move east as a low-pressure system drives it out of here. This will funnel in warmer, southerly air that will drive in moisture and continue to increase high temperatures for the next several days. Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and 70s for this workweek. Monday into Tuesday, there will be 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. However, Wednesday into Friday has highs in the 70s expected and warmer highs in the 50s. The good news is we are staying fairly dry for the start of the week so sunshine mixed with a few clouds at times will be likely. However, the chance for rain will arrive in South Georgia by Wednesday night. The rain will continue into Thursday and Friday and there could be a few thunderstorms embedded in some of these storms. No severe weather is currently expected from this system. Next weekend is going to be drier and cooler in the 50s and 30s.

