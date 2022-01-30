Coaches team up to create pathway for young baseball players

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Back in 2015, Rob Manfred, the Commissioner of Major League Baseball launched the sport’s Play Ball youth initiative.

The goal was to reverse the trend of youth participation which had been declining.

A clinic was held Saturday to help build the community and communication from tee-ball to collegiate baseball.

The event was held at Lee County High School (WALB)

“We want to make sure that the coaches in this area have the resources for them to be successful and the baseball field teaching the game the right way,” said Scot Hemmings, head baseball coach at Albany State University.

Head baseball coach at Lee County High School, Brian Trivette appreciates Hemmings for the initiative to help organize this type of event.

“It is so important for our community with baseball and any community around the country to have a communication and a link between youth, rec baseball on up to the high school program and on into local colleges. Working together, it’s fantastic and it can help build community,” said Trivette.

This clinic will be much more than just a one-time thing.

ASU Head Coach Scot Hemmings organizes the coaching clinic (WALB)

“We’re going to do more of this in the winter and fall and getting the knowledge out there. We have a clinic each November what are we bringing great speakers. We just want to make sure the coaches in this area have the resources for them to be successful,” says Hemmings.

They also went through the essentials to be a coach in the clinic.

“How to run a practice, some basic hitting drills. Basic for mentors of dealing with parents just basic stuff just to give them a little advice,” Trivette says.

The coaches believe recreational baseball with youth is a vital tool to teach kids the game.

”I believe rec baseball is a component, a huge component of making your child better. You can take an excellent travel ball kid and bring him into our program and teach him things such as confidence. You can teach them things like leadership,” says Jamie Knight.

“Even take a kid that’s hitting in the nine-hole on a good quality travel ball team and put them on the three whole here and rec baseball and let him begin to lead others,” he added.

February 5 will be the last day to sign up for youth baseball in Lee County.

