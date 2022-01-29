Tift Regional to host LifeSouth blood drive

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) will host a LifeSouth blood drive to help meet a critical need.

On Thursday, Feb. 3, the LifeSouth blood mobile will be stationed at the TRMC 18th Street main entrance from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Help us fight the national shortage by giving blood,” said Chris Efaw, Vice President of Outreach and Development for Southwell and TRMC. “LifeSouth blood donations will benefit Tift Regional’s blood bank and will be used to help local patients.”

Efaw also said all blood donors will be entered into a raffle with a chance to win a $50 or $100 Walmart gift card.

“We are facing a nationwide blood crisis, posing a risk to patient care,” said Efaw. “Blood donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments. We thank the community for their support.”

