Ossoff visits Albany, talks infrastructure improvements

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sen. Jon Ossoff came to talk about major improvements that will ensure higher safety and quality of life in the Good Life City on Friday.

Ossoff spoke to a crowd of 25 or more that included city leaders throughout Albany.

Those leaders in the city and Dougherty County told the senator of the $20 million project they’ve been advocating for years.

Ossoff agreed it’s been long overdue with the city’s infrastructure.

He was specifically in the Good Life City to talk about the Oglethorpe Bridge.

“It’s been decades and decades that we’ve been kicking the can down the road on major investments in America’s infrastructure and this bipartisan infrastructure bill is now law as the most significant investment in infrastructure in generations and it’s going to pay real dividends in here in Albany,” said Ossoff.

Mayor Bo Dorough also said that if that infrastructure deal didn’t go through, then that would’ve been another $3 million expense in the community. (WALB)

This project will cost millions of dollars and Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said that this infrastructure in Albany has been neglected far too long.

“He’s led the effort to assist local governments and improving our infrastructure in this recent bill that was passed as we said today, will allow us to apply for funding, which will somewhat defray the costs of the replacement of our Oglethorpe bridge,” said Dorough.

Dorough also said that if that infrastructure deal didn’t go through, then that would’ve been another $3 million expense in the community.

Ossoff spoke about how since he was a candidate, he’s heard so much about how badly infrastructure needed to be invested into in Albany.

“What we’ve done in Congress is to deliver the resources necessary for this community to upgrade its infrastructure. And I’ve heard consistently from folks in Albany that roads and bridge repairs, sewer, and water, broadband internet access, public schools are all top priority and again, the really significant announcement I want to make today that major investment is coming for those bridge and road improvements in the community,” said Ossoff.

Ossoff said he’s happy that they’re making it a priority to get situated.

He detailed the next steps of this process.

“The City of Albany will have to go through a planning process and apply for funds depending on the type of project or either to the state or the federal government. My office will be supporting those efforts so some of this is happening now and it will continue for the next five years.”

Dougherty County Republican Party Chairman Tracy Taylor issued the following statement about Ossoff’s visit:

“It’s good anytime that we have an elected official from our state to secure federal funds or being a strong advocate to get federal funds allocated, especially to our district and Dougherty County. This is a highly contested election year, so there will be a lot of promises will be thrown out but we will hold these elected officials accountable.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.