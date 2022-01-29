Frigid 20s for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy, breezy and cool Friday afternoon. Dry conditions hold as an arctic front slides across SGA tonight. Behind the boundary strong northwest winds usher in the coldest air of the season.

We start the weekend with a Wind Chill Advisory from 2am to 11am Saturday. Lows tumble into the upper 20s low 30s and with northwest winds 10-15mph and gust 25-30mph it’ll feel about 10-15° colder more like the teens. Despite abundant sunshine highs only reach low to mid 40s but feeling like it’s freezing.

Saturday night a Hard Freeze Watch goes into effect as lows drop into the low to mid 20s Sunday morning. Remember the four Ps protecting people, pets, plants and pipes. Stay warm and be safe. Winds shift toward the southwest Sunday afternoon therefore not as cold with highs in the 50s.

Early week a warming trend brings 60s even 70s back as lows rise from the low 30s to upper 40s. Scattered showers likely Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.