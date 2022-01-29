ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As high-pressure parks right over South Georgia, we can expect a clear and cold night. Lows for the night will get into the lower 20s for some areas which could lead to a hard freeze. This is why the National Weather Service has a Hard Freeze Warning in effect until around 8 AM on Sunday morning. Wind chills could also be fairly cold in the teems for the morning, but winds should stay light enough for it to only be a slight concern. During this period, we will also be fairly dry with dew points in the single digits or teens. Burning during this period is not recommenced because this is dangerous fire weather especially the further north you head into the state.

The good news is that temperatures will rebound nicely for Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s for the day with plenty of sunshine still expected. This is because winds will turn more out of the southwest driving in warmer air. Overnight lows will be better as well with lows only in the middle 30s. A warming trend is expected to continue into the next work with the 70s expected by the middle of the week. We will be adding a chance for rain during the middle of the week as well. This will continue into the early portions of the weekend before our next front drops temperatures closer to our average in the 60s.

