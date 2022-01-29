Douglas PD makes drug arrest as part of ‘Operation Mula’

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit made an arrest as part of “Operation Mula,” according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

In the weeks before the arrest, the unit had conducted surveillance in response to complaints of alleged drug sales and transactions taking place at a residence within the city.

On Jan. 7, officers received information that Shakeevah Hugley was going out of state to pick up a large quantity of MDMA, also known as “molly” to bring back to Douglas.

After receiving this tip, officers said they were able to get a search warrant for Hugley and her vehicle.

During the early morning on Jan. 8, the Special Response Team was able to conduct a take-down of Hugley as she arrived at her residence.

She was found to be in possession of over an ounce of “molly.” Hughley was arrested and charged with trafficking in MDMA.

She was taken to the Coffee County Detention Center.

