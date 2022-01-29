Ask the Expert
Death investigation underway in Tift County

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The sheriff’s office is investigating a death in Tift County, according to Deputy Coroner Joseph Thompson.

Thompson said he was called at 6:18 p.m. by Tift County 911 regarding a death of a woman that happened around the Upper Ty Ty Road area.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

