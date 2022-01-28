Weekend bitterly cold

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Really nice winter weather with a light breeze Thursday afternoon. Tonight increasing clouds and seasonably cold as lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s. Tomorrow an arctic front pushes through virtually dry. However as it passes strong northwest winds usher in the coldest air of the season for the weekend.

Lows tumble into the upper 20s Saturday but it’ll feel much colder more like the teens. Despite abundant sunshine highs only reach low to mid 40s and feeling more like it’s freezing. Sunday morning the coldest with lows low to mid 20s and a hard freeze. Highs rebound into the 50s but still a chilly afternoon.

Early week a warming trend brings 60s even 70s back as lows rise from the low 30s to upper 40s. Scattered showers likely Wednesday and Thursday.

