Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Weekend bitterly cold

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Really nice winter weather with a light breeze Thursday afternoon. Tonight increasing clouds and seasonably cold as lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s. Tomorrow an arctic front pushes through virtually dry. However as it passes strong northwest winds usher in the coldest air of the season for the weekend.

Lows tumble into the upper 20s Saturday but it’ll feel much colder more like the teens. Despite abundant sunshine highs only reach low to mid 40s and feeling more like it’s freezing. Sunday morning the coldest with lows low to mid 20s and a hard freeze. Highs rebound into the 50s but still a chilly afternoon.

Early week a warming trend brings 60s even 70s back as lows rise from the low 30s to upper 40s. Scattered showers likely Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘No foul play’: Lowndes County Sheriff releases synopsis of Kendrick Johnson investigation; Family responds
The package had a blue, crystallized substance that was tested and proved positive for...
Man arrested in Albany drug parcel incident
She was charged with murder and concealing a death.
New details: Vienna police give case timeline after mother charged in missing child investigation
Verdict reached in Robert Carter, Jr. murder trial
Worth County
2 killed in Worth Co. wreck

Latest News

Weekend bone chillin' cold
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday January 27
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Arctic blast arrives for the weekend