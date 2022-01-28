Phoebe seeing decrease in COVID hospitalizations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is seeing a decrease in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, the hospital system reported Friday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Phoebe hospitals dropped from 195 Thursday morning to 176 on Friday.

The hospital system said this is the first significant decline since before December when the omicron variant surge started.

“We are still admitting more COVID patients on a daily basis than we would like, but our number of admissions in the last 24 hours was well below our recent average, and our number of discharges was above average,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “That is great news and a signal that, hopefully, we have reached the peak of this latest surge. Everyone needs to remember that even on the backside of a surge, transmission of the virus can remain high for several weeks. We’re certainly not out of the woods yet.”

The hospital system said multiple new studies have shown “booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization from the omicron variant, even among people with weakened immune systems.”

“We now have the science to prove the effectiveness of boosters against omicron. Through most of 2021, the initial doses of the vaccines did an outstanding job of keeping people out of our hospitals. As the virus mutated and immunity waned, booster shots became an important weapon in our fight against COVID, and they remain extremely important right now,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer. “Of course, we still want people to wear masks and avoid crowds while this surge continues, but the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself is to get fully vaccinated and boosted.”

Vaccine appointments can be made at a Phoebe location by calling (229) 312-MYMD.

