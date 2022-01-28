Orlando Mitjans Jr. shares excitement for TU football program

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University made the announcement this week that they have established the nations first football program designed specifically to assist veterans transition from the military to civilian life.

A team that will debut in fall of 2023 and the first head coach is Orlando Mitjans Jr. who brings over 20 years of coaching experience from programs like The Citadel and West Point.

For Coach Mitjans Jr. this opportunity was one he couldn’t pass up and he knows the mentality to succeed for his guys, will already be in place.

“That’s all they know how to do is to win, and that’s what they’ve done for this country is win and help us you know maintain our freedom, so get them on the field and hopefully they will bring that mindset that they’ve been fought onto the field,” said Mitjans Jr. “We’re going to be successful, I believe it, we’ll be successful right off the bat. To be able to give them something that they’ve always wanted to do and help them achieve that, I wanted to be a part of that.”

And the newest team in the Rose City will make their debut in the fall of 2023.

