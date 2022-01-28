Ask the Expert
Logan Moore signs NLI to play baseball at ABAC

Logan Moore puts pen to paper to extend his baseball career
Logan Moore puts pen to paper to extend his baseball career(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday was a special day over at TiftArea, as the Panthers came together to celebrate Logan Moore as he signed his national letter of intent to continue his baseball career at ABAC.

The star pitcher and power bat has a few more goals left to accomplish in his senior season but he is excited to be playing at the next level right in his own backyard.

“It’s good and close to home, I can go get core classes done and hopefully move on from there to a big baseball program,” said Moore. “It was pretty good to have everyone come out here and it was great to see all the support that I got for this special day. I had a friend come home from Athens to come see this, all my family, all the players, and it was great. I’m not where I am without this school and all the people that make it what it is.”

An exciting day for Logan who also will be hoping to help lead the Panthers back to Macon this spring.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

