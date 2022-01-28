Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Gov. Kemp makes campaign stop in Baxley

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the First Lady made a campaign stop today in Baxley.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the First Lady made a campaign stop today in Baxley.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the First Lady made a campaign stop in Baxley.

The Governor stopped by several towns throughout South Georgia over the past two days including Screven.

At his stop, he spoke about rural broadband being one of the projects in the works. The Governor also mentioned the development of the Bryan County Mega Site.

“We’ve got a bunch of stuff in the pipeline so we’re just continuing to push those issues every single day. We got great companies like Gulfstream expanding, we got the hospitality and tourism industry coming back in Savannah and up and down the coast,” Gov. Kemp said.

Governor Kemp also said he’s going to continue to focus more on this part of the state.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was charged with murder and concealing a death.
New details: Vienna police give case timeline after mother charged in missing child investigation
VSU LGBT vs. religious group protest
VSU LGBT students hold protest after obscene comments from religious group
A man has been arrested Friday following a Worth County crash that killed a bicyclist in...
Man arrested in 2020 fatal Worth Co. crash with bicyclist
A theft ring has come to an end after Albany and Dougherty County police departments...
Albany, Dougherty Co. police put an end to theft ring
Randolph-Clay High School (Source: WALB)
Randolph-Clay High responds to classroom conditions

Latest News

Death investigation
Death investigation underway in Tift County
Handcuffs on desk
Douglas PD makes drug arrest as part of ‘Operation Mula’
The new marker gets revealed.
New Jackie Robinson memorial revealed after old one defaced
WALB
WHS wins Academic Decathlon for the 12th time in 13 years
WALB
Medical Institute of South GA Groundbreaking