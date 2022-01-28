Gov. Brian Kemp visits parts of rural Georgia

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday, Gov. Kemp touched on topics that many South Georgians have major concerns about. Concerns such as having the proper resources for education were talked about during a press conference.

The lack of broadband in rural Georgia and even adoption reform were also talked about. Gov. Kemp says he wants residents to experience freedom.

Kemp says over 250,000 Georgia families will have access to high-speed internet within the next two years. He says they’ve put over $10 million a year towards the broadband grant for South Georgia residents.

In order to provide balanced coverage, we reached out to Stacey Abrams’s campaign and the Democratic Party of Georgia for comment.

Max Flugrath, spokesman for the Democratic Party of Georgia said, “No matter what he says, Brian Kemp can’t paper over his record of leaving South Georgians behind — under his failed leadership, public schools are drastically underfunded, too many still don’t even have access to high-speed internet, and rural hospitals are shuttering at a record rate. South Georgians deserve a governor who will expand Medicaid and provide real solutions to help communities prosper, not more of the same failures.”

We are still waiting to hear back from the Stacey Abrams Campaign.

In addition to being in Ocilla, Kemp also made his rounds in Douglas. He has plans to continue throughout Southwest Georgia, visiting Screven and Baxley on Friday, Jan. 28.

