Golden Rams gear up for year one Under Jason Bryant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The spring sports season is right around the corner and there is a lot of excitement surrounding the Albany State softball program as the Golden Rams get set to begin a new era under Jason Bryant.

Coming over from Fort Valley State, Coach Bryant will be looking to turn around a program that finished out their 2021 season at 4-14.

Overall, there is a lot to do but Coach Bryant is excited for what is in store this season.

“The first thing that stands out is their athleticism, in just about every spot there is real athletic ability there and I think the willingness for them to accept me and to work hard as they’ve been doing gives us a good chance to get out to a good start,” said Bryant. “I think this particular team and this program can be a championship program.”

The first chance you’ll get to see this new team is February 4th against Talladega.

