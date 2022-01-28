Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Golden Rams gear up for year one Under Jason Bryant

The Golden Rams practice ahead of opening day
The Golden Rams practice ahead of opening day(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The spring sports season is right around the corner and there is a lot of excitement surrounding the Albany State softball program as the Golden Rams get set to begin a new era under Jason Bryant.

Coming over from Fort Valley State, Coach Bryant will be looking to turn around a program that finished out their 2021 season at 4-14.

Overall, there is a lot to do but Coach Bryant is excited for what is in store this season.

“The first thing that stands out is their athleticism, in just about every spot there is real athletic ability there and I think the willingness for them to accept me and to work hard as they’ve been doing gives us a good chance to get out to a good start,” said Bryant. “I think this particular team and this program can be a championship program.”

The first chance you’ll get to see this new team is February 4th against Talladega.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was charged with murder and concealing a death.
New details: Vienna police give case timeline after mother charged in missing child investigation
VSU LGBT vs. religious group protest
VSU LGBT students hold protest after obscene comments from religious group
Randolph-Clay High School (Source: WALB)
Randolph-Clay High responds to classroom conditions
A theft ring has come to an end after Albany and Dougherty County police departments...
Albany, Dougherty Co. police put an end to theft ring
The package had a blue, crystallized substance that was tested and proved positive for...
Man arrested in Albany drug parcel incident

Latest News

TU introduces Orlando Mitjans Jr. as the NightHawks head football coach
Orlando Mitjans Jr. shares excitement for TU football program
Logan Moore puts pen to paper to extend his baseball career
Logan Moore signs NLI to play baseball at ABAC
The young freshman phenom just earned another award as the top freshman in the state.
Lee County freshman running back awarded top freshman in state
Thomas University will be a part of a program that's the first of its kind in the nation. And...
Thomas University announces new football program centered around veterans