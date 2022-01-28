Cloudy and cooler today, colder and windy tonight. Saturday morning wind chills drop into the teens. A wind chill advisory last until 11 am. Highs only reach the middle 40s Saturday with full sunshine. A hard freeze is expected Sunday morning. Lows bottom out in the lower to middle 20s. Temperature will quickly rebound into the 60s Monday and 70s mid week. Rain chances will return by then.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.