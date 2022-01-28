Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty Co. moves to alternate plan after not getting COVID home tests

County officials said at the Jan. 3 Dougherty County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board...
County officials said at the Jan. 3 Dougherty County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board approved the purchase of 10,000 home COVID testing kits from Matrix Management for $135,000, paying $13.50 per unit, two tests per unit.(West Virginia Poison Center)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County officials are looking for an alternate plan to help fight COVID-19 after a request for home tests was never fulfilled.

County officials said at the Jan. 3 Dougherty County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board approved the purchase of 10,000 home COVID testing kits from Matrix Management for $135,000, paying $13.50 per unit, two tests per unit.

The funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund for Dougherty County citizens.

Since the time the tests were ordered, the county said the contracted vendor failed in fulfilling the requests. The county will transition to an alternate plan to get COVID rapid testing kits for internal use only because of a continued need by Dougherty County employees.

As a result, there will not be a testing kit distribution event held at this time.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was charged with murder and concealing a death.
New details: Vienna police give case timeline after mother charged in missing child investigation
VSU LGBT vs. religious group protest
VSU LGBT students hold protest after obscene comments from religious group
A man has been arrested Friday following a Worth County crash that killed a bicyclist in...
Man arrested in 2020 fatal Worth Co. crash with bicyclist
Randolph-Clay High School (Source: WALB)
Randolph-Clay High responds to classroom conditions
A theft ring has come to an end after Albany and Dougherty County police departments...
Albany, Dougherty Co. police put an end to theft ring

Latest News

Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Phoebe seeing decrease in COVID hospitalizations
This proposal is not included in the current copy of the governor's budget proposal, but...
Advocates ask Ga. lawmakers for $1.25M to improve dementia care, support
The future of Irwin County Hospital's well center
Irwin Co. Hospital will get new improvements
Phoebe administers Monoclonal Antibody Treatments
FDA stops the use of two monoclonal antibody treatments, Phoebe officials respond