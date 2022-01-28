Dougherty Co. moves to alternate plan after not getting COVID home tests

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County officials are looking for an alternate plan to help fight COVID-19 after a request for home tests was never fulfilled.

County officials said at the Jan. 3 Dougherty County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board approved the purchase of 10,000 home COVID testing kits from Matrix Management for $135,000, paying $13.50 per unit, two tests per unit.

The funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund for Dougherty County citizens.

Since the time the tests were ordered, the county said the contracted vendor failed in fulfilling the requests. The county will transition to an alternate plan to get COVID rapid testing kits for internal use only because of a continued need by Dougherty County employees.

As a result, there will not be a testing kit distribution event held at this time.

