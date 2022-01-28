Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

DCSS initiative brings new technology to students

Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said Apple is providing teachers and students with the technology...
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said Apple is providing teachers and students with the technology and a learning program called Ed Farm will enable schools to teach kids how to code.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some advanced technology is coming to Dougherty County Schools helping to improve critical thinking and problem-solving.

Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said Apple is providing teachers and students with the technology and a learning program called Ed Farm will enable schools to teach kids how to code.

This collaboration is bringing more technology like iPads and computers and putting them into the hands of students and teachers. Their goal is to give students the tools they need to succeed in the future.

“Every student in the school system will get an Apple product. All of our middle school students and high school students at the 4C Academy will have an opportunity to participate in ‘DOCO Codes’ initiative. Next, we’re going to expand it to elementary schools as well,” said Dyer.

Kenneth Dyer is the superintendent of the Dougherty County School System.
Kenneth Dyer is the superintendent of the Dougherty County School System. (WALB)

Dyer called this type of 21st century learning a game changer and that it will help create a pipeline to higher education.

“Like Albany Tech as they offer the mobile app developer program, which will help empower our students with the skills they need to meet workforce demands of the future,” said Dyer.

Bringing in programs like augmented reality, coding and a drawing lab, this new system will take ideas and bring them to life.

Dr. Dereca Hubbard is an engineering and technology teacher for middle schoolers at Merry Acres Middle School. She said this not only helps with students’ engagement but caters to more learning styles.

″We work with coding now. So this is just a way to get their engagement early on. Where some students may work really well with their hands some students work well using different technological devices so now, we’re able to meet our students’ needs at any learning style,” Hubbard said.

Dr. Dereca Hubbard is an engineering and technology teacher for middle schoolers at Merry Acres...
Dr. Dereca Hubbard is an engineering and technology teacher for middle schoolers at Merry Acres Middle School. She said this not only helps with students’ engagement but caters to more learning styles.(WALB)

She listed some capabilities students will have after the course.

″Opportunities are endless. Just thinking outside of the box, of course, being your own entrepreneur. They can be computer sciences, they can be coders, programmers — anything their heart desires,” said Hubbard.

This is part of their personalized learning initiative. Dyer said that’s $12 million that covers the next four years.

Right now, teachers are going through training.

Dyer said they’re expecting to roll out DOCO Codes to students next school year.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was charged with murder and concealing a death.
New details: Vienna police give case timeline after mother charged in missing child investigation
VSU LGBT vs. religious group protest
VSU LGBT students hold protest after obscene comments from religious group
A man has been arrested Friday following a Worth County crash that killed a bicyclist in...
Man arrested in 2020 fatal Worth Co. crash with bicyclist
Randolph-Clay High School (Source: WALB)
Randolph-Clay High responds to classroom conditions
A theft ring has come to an end after Albany and Dougherty County police departments...
Albany, Dougherty Co. police put an end to theft ring

Latest News

Officers said on Thursday, ADDU conducted a search in the 700 block of West Mercer Avenue,...
ADDU search leads to drug arrest
Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Phoebe seeing decrease in COVID hospitalizations
This proposal is not included in the current copy of the governor's budget proposal, but...
Advocates ask Ga. lawmakers for $1.25M to improve dementia care, support
The future of Irwin County Hospital's well center
Irwin Co. Hospital will get new improvements