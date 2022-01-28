DCSS initiative brings new technology to students

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some advanced technology is coming to Dougherty County Schools helping to improve critical thinking and problem-solving.

Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said Apple is providing teachers and students with the technology and a learning program called Ed Farm will enable schools to teach kids how to code.

This collaboration is bringing more technology like iPads and computers and putting them into the hands of students and teachers. Their goal is to give students the tools they need to succeed in the future.

“Every student in the school system will get an Apple product. All of our middle school students and high school students at the 4C Academy will have an opportunity to participate in ‘DOCO Codes’ initiative. Next, we’re going to expand it to elementary schools as well,” said Dyer.

Kenneth Dyer is the superintendent of the Dougherty County School System. (WALB)

Dyer called this type of 21st century learning a game changer and that it will help create a pipeline to higher education.

“Like Albany Tech as they offer the mobile app developer program, which will help empower our students with the skills they need to meet workforce demands of the future,” said Dyer.

Bringing in programs like augmented reality, coding and a drawing lab, this new system will take ideas and bring them to life.

Dr. Dereca Hubbard is an engineering and technology teacher for middle schoolers at Merry Acres Middle School. She said this not only helps with students’ engagement but caters to more learning styles.

″We work with coding now. So this is just a way to get their engagement early on. Where some students may work really well with their hands some students work well using different technological devices so now, we’re able to meet our students’ needs at any learning style,” Hubbard said.

Dr. Dereca Hubbard is an engineering and technology teacher for middle schoolers at Merry Acres Middle School. She said this not only helps with students’ engagement but caters to more learning styles. (WALB)

She listed some capabilities students will have after the course.

″Opportunities are endless. Just thinking outside of the box, of course, being your own entrepreneur. They can be computer sciences, they can be coders, programmers — anything their heart desires,” said Hubbard.

This is part of their personalized learning initiative. Dyer said that’s $12 million that covers the next four years.

Right now, teachers are going through training.

Dyer said they’re expecting to roll out DOCO Codes to students next school year.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.