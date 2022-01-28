Comedian David Mann brings comedy night to the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A night of Christian comedy is coming to the Good Life City.

Comedian and actor David Mann, famously known for his role as “Brown” in Tyler Perry’s “Meet the Browns,” along with other Tyler Perry productions, will be performing in Albany alongside comedian Small Fire. There will also be a performance by Cornelius Drake.

The show will be Sunday, March 27. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. at the Albany Municipal Auditorium, 200 North Jackson Street. Tickets are now on sale.

This event will be hosted by Pastor Michael and Lady Carol Fowler. Face masks are required.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here. You can also buy your tickets at the Albany Civic Center Box Office, 100 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard.

