City of Albany to open cold weather relief shelters

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany will be opening cold weather relief centers this weekend due to the anticipation of below-freezing temperatures across South Georgia.

The Bill Miller Community Center, 312 Vick Street, and Henderson Community Center, 701 Willard Avenue, will be open Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m.-10 a.m.

The city said temperature checks will be required prior to entry and masks will be required at all times for guests and staff members.

Guests may bring personal items, food, and non-alcoholic beverages. All bags will also be checked before entering. Pets are not allowed and arrangements should be made before entry.

There will also be designed areas for parking.

For questions and more information, call (229) 444-8849.

