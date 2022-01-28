ADDU search leads to drug arrest
Published: Jan. 28, 2022
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after a search warrant led officers to the sale of illegal narcotics, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU).
Officers said on Thursday, ADDU conducted a search in the 700 block of West Mercer Avenue, where a suspect was believed to be selling illegal drugs from his residence.
During the search, the following items were seized:
- 1.8 pounds of marijuana
- 2.3 grams of Spice
- 2 firearms
- $460 in currency
- Digital scale
Russell Roberts, 32, was arrested and is being charged with:
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana with the intention to distribute within 1,000 feet of housing project
- Possession of Spice
- Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of drug-related objects
