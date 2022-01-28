ADDU search leads to drug arrest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after a search warrant led officers to the sale of illegal narcotics, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU).

Officers said on Thursday, ADDU conducted a search in the 700 block of West Mercer Avenue, where a suspect was believed to be selling illegal drugs from his residence.

During the search, the following items were seized:

1.8 pounds of marijuana

2.3 grams of Spice

2 firearms

$460 in currency

Digital scale

Russell Roberts, 32, was arrested and is being charged with:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with the intention to distribute within 1,000 feet of housing project

Possession of Spice

Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of drug-related objects

