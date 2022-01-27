Ask the Expert
VSU LGBT students hold protest after obscene comments from religious group

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A group at Valdosta State University (VSU) held a protest Wednesday afternoon after students say two men from a religious group came onto the campus shouting obscene comments.

LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) students at VSU say they organized a protest after the two men started shouting anti-gay slurs in front of Nevins Hall. After disrupting classes, the men were moved to the expression platform in front of Langdale Hall. We were told the religious group was on the campus from 11 a.m.-3:50 p.m.

VSU’s Student Diversity and Inclusion Office released a statement on Instagram addressing the situation.

