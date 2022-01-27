VSU LGBT students hold protest after obscene comments from religious group

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A group at Valdosta State University (VSU) held a protest Wednesday afternoon after students say two men from a religious group came onto the campus shouting obscene comments.

VSU LGBT vs. religious group protest (Viewer)

LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) students at VSU say they organized a protest after the two men started shouting anti-gay slurs in front of Nevins Hall. After disrupting classes, the men were moved to the expression platform in front of Langdale Hall. We were told the religious group was on the campus from 11 a.m.-3:50 p.m.

VSU’s Student Diversity and Inclusion Office released a statement on Instagram addressing the situation.

