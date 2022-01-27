Ask the Expert
Shots fired: Suspect arrested in Bainbridge Sunday shooting incident

He was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault family violence, interference with...
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that a suspect involved in a Sunday shooting incident has been arrested.

On Jan. 23, before 8 p.m., officers responded to Woodall’s Gas Station on Shotwell Street in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with two witnesses who stated that a black 4-door Chevrolet truck had pulled into the parking lot.

The driver held up a handgun, pointed it out of the passenger-side window and fired off two or three shots in their direction before leaving the scene.

Officers said no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Video surveillance later confirmed witness statements which led to the identification of the suspect, according to BPS.

On Jan. 25 around 11 a.m., officers located Robert Freeman,40, driving a black Chevrolet truck that matched the description of the one from the shooting incident on Sunday.

Freeman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault family violence, interference with government property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

