New details: Vienna police give case timeline after mother charged in missing child investigation

She was charged with murder and concealing a death.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The Vienna Police Department has released new details in what led to the arrest of a mother in connection to her son being missing after human remains were found.

Keara Cotton, 27, was charged with murder, concealing a death and cruelty to children during an investigation into her missing son, Jayceon Mathis, 4.

At a Thursday morning press conference, Vienna Police Chief Ketorie Sales gave a full breakdown of what happened leading up to Cotton’s arrest.

Here is the timeline:

January 20

The Department of Family & Children Services attempted to contact Cotton as she had not complied with checks with their department.

Vienna Police Department attempted to contact Cotton at her home, but no contact was made.

Police said Cotton texted her mother to ask if she could pick up her 8-year-old from school, and promised she’d bring Mathis, but she did not keep this promise.

January 21

The Cordele District Attorney was alerted to the case. Still no contact with Cotton was made.

January 22

During interviews, family members raised concerns that Cotton was abusing both of her children. The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, Vienna police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were alerted to these allegations.

January 23

Warrants were secured in Crisp and Dooly counties in the investigation.

January 24

Cotton was located in Crisp County and taken to Dooly county for questioning. Police said she disclosed the location where investigators would find remains. The remains were found behind the Wendy’s and Ollies Bargain Outlet in a tree line in Crisp County. The remains were taken in for an autopsy.

January 26:

The autopsy was conducted. The identification, condition, time and cause of death have not been released.

Police said the death is believed to have happened in Dooly County.

A motive was not disclosed and police said mental health issues were not a factor.

Police said interviews are still being conducted.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

