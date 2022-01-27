Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

MLB not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minor leaguers

This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.
This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will not require players with minor league contracts to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this season but is mandating that most staff receive the shots.

While players with major league contracts are unionized and rules regarding them must be negotiated by the Major League Baseball Players Association, players with minor league contracts are not collectively organized.

“Our expert consultants have advised that fully up-to-date vaccination of all on-field staff and others with close player contact provides a safer environment in which to prevent infection and transmission,” MLB said in a statement Thursday.

MLB’s decision was first reported by ESPN.

“Reasonable accommodations will be considered for staff members who receive an exemption to this requirement. Such exemptions will be considered on an individual basis and in accordance with state law. We continue to strongly encourage vaccination among minor league players and make resources available to minor league teams and players toward that goal,” MLB said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘No foul play’: Lowndes County Sheriff releases synopsis of Kendrick Johnson investigation; Family responds
The package had a blue, crystallized substance that was tested and proved positive for...
Man arrested in Albany drug parcel incident
She was charged with murder and concealing a death.
New details: Vienna police give case timeline after mother charged in missing child investigation
Verdict reached in Robert Carter, Jr. murder trial
Worth County
2 killed in Worth Co. wreck

Latest News

Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.
Man accused of stabbing K-9 now charged with killing father
A man has been arrested Friday following a Worth County crash that killed a bicyclist in...
Man arrested in 2020 fatal Worth Co. crash with bicyclist
He was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault family violence, interference with...
Shots fired: Suspect arrested in Bainbridge Sunday shooting incident
Will Good was left paralyzed after a car crash in April 2021 in which he was an Uber passenger.
Uber passenger paralyzed in crash sues company for $63 million
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin orders more focus on limiting civilian casualties