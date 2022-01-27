Man arrested in 2020 fatal Worth Co. crash with bicyclist

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested Friday following a Worth County crash that killed a bicyclist in October 2020, according to the Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards.

Edwards said William Wooten, 50, is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and failing to maintain distance from a bicyclist after Peggy Lyons, 70, was killed while riding her bike in the 200 block of North Country Line Road.

Peggy Lyons (WALB)

Lyons fell to the ground after crashing with a vehicle and was hit by another vehicle, Dougherty County Coroner Micheal Fowler said previously.

Wooten was in the Dougherty County Jail but is has been released on bond.

