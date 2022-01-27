Lee County freshman running back awarded top freshman in state

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - One of the players that exploded out on the scene was Lee County freshman running back Ousmane Kromah.

Kromah has done nothing but stack up yards, earn offers, and awards.

The young freshman phenom just earned another award as the top freshman in the state.

The award comes from the Atlanta touchdown club, and Kromah was surprised by head coach Dean Fabrizio during freshman workouts with this award.

Kromah rushed for 1,300 plus yards, led the state in rushing through October, and multiple rushing touchdowns.

He even earned a few power 5 offers from South Carolina and Tennessee.

But even after all this accolades, Kromah still is pushing for other goals.

”Stay true to what I do, listen to coaches and do whatever I can do for the team to win and that’s really it” said Kromah.

“He’s a huge part of our team this year and the great thing about Ousmane is he’s such a humble kid, one of the hardest workers on the team, cares about his teammates and as good of a football player he is, he’s a even better person” said Dean Fabrizio.

Kromah said awards don’t mean much to him.

His main focus is to continue to help his team win and hopefully make it to the NFL one day.

