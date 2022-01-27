Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘I will fight as long as I have to:’ Kendrick Johnson’s family speaks out about their son’s death

Kendrick Johnson's family protests outside the Valdosta Courthouse
Kendrick Johnson's family protests outside the Valdosta Courthouse(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2013, a Valdosta teen was found dead in a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School.

Today his family spoke out after the local sheriff’s office released a synopsis saying his death was an accident.

Kendrick Johnson’s family is accusing the Lowndes County Sheriff of lying and trying to cover up their son’s death.

“If it takes 10 years, 11 years to find out the truth, we will be steadfast in finding out the truth of what happened to Kendrick,” said Kendrick’s father, Kenneth Johnson. “We will prove that this Sheriff’s department once again lied.”

In response to the Johnson family’s accusations, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said he feels for their loss but that he was simply reporting the facts.

Paulk said several organizations, including the DOJ, FBI and GBI all found no evidence to suggest Kendrick Johnson’s death was anything but an accident.

“Documents I’ve read and things in the investigation I’ve seen, I’m still 100% sure there was no foul play.”

But the Johnson family believes Kendrick was murdered.

“We want the truth to be told,” Kenneth said.

Even nine years after his son’s death, Kenneth says he’s not giving up.

“I will fight as long as I have to to uncover what exactly happened to Kendrick Johnson,” he said.

You can find more in-depth coverage of Kendrick Johnson’s death here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was charged with murder and concealing a death.
New details: Vienna police give case timeline after mother charged in missing child investigation
VSU LGBT vs. religious group protest
VSU LGBT students hold protest after obscene comments from religious group
Randolph-Clay High School (Source: WALB)
Randolph-Clay High responds to classroom conditions
A theft ring has come to an end after Albany and Dougherty County police departments...
Albany, Dougherty Co. police put an end to theft ring
A man has been arrested Friday following a Worth County crash that killed a bicyclist in...
Man arrested in 2020 fatal Worth Co. crash with bicyclist

Latest News

The future of Irwin County Hospital's well center
Irwin Co. Hospital will get new improvements
New improvements coming to Irwin Co. Hospital
New improvements coming to Irwin Co. Hospital
Phoebe administers Monoclonal Antibody Treatments
FDA stops the use of two monoclonal antibody treatments, Phoebe officials respond
(Source: WALB)
UGA economist talks with WALB on Ga. agriculture economy
Ga. agriculture economy in 2022
Ga. agriculture economy in 2022