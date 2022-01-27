Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘I haven’t even told my wife’: Florida man wins $1M in new scratch-off lottery game

Joseph Bozeman won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.
Joseph Bozeman won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.

Instead, Joseph Bozeman held on to the news so he could surprise her in a big way.

“I haven’t even told my wife yet,” Bozeman told the Florida Lottery. “I’m going to surprise her by walking into our house with this oversized check and when she doesn’t believe me - I’m going to tell her to check our bank account!’

Bozeman was the first winner to claim the top prize from a new $5 game that launched Jan. 17 and features more than $215.8 million in total cash prizes.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘No foul play’: Lowndes County Sheriff releases synopsis of Kendrick Johnson investigation; Family responds
The package had a blue, crystallized substance that was tested and proved positive for...
Man arrested in Albany drug parcel incident
Verdict reached in Robert Carter, Jr. murder trial
Worth County
2 killed in Worth Co. wreck
Vienna mother in custody after child's remains found
Update: Mother charged after human remains found in missing Vienna child case

Latest News

Police said four “persons of interest” are in custody in the Milwaukee slayings of six....
Police: 4 ‘persons of interest’ in custody in Milwaukee slayings of 6
In this photo provided by climate scientist Rob Jackson, researcher Colin Finnegan injects an...
Study: Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought
FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce he will retire from the bench.
Biden meeting with Breyer, announcing justice’s retirement
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Donald...
Oklahoma executes man for 2001 slayings of 2 hotel workers