Heroes Among Us: Harold Anderson

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Every month, WALB and Montlick and Associates join together to say thank you to a South Georgian who has served our country selflessly.

This month Dawson native Harold Anderson was honored.

He joined the Army and served in Vietnam as an infantryman.

When he got out, he wanted to join the Army National Guard but met a racial barrier.

He was eventually able to join when the federal government pushed to have more Black soldiers in the military.

Overall, he served our country almost 40 years, including time in the Gulf War.

“Number one lesson: be kind to others. Never get to the point that you think you know it all. Always be able to listen,” Anderson explained. “You take those three right there and put them together, you can make it through any war.”

Anderson rose through several leadership positions in the guard. He even broke another racial barrier, making history for our state.

