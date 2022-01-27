Ask the Expert
Arctic Blast this Weekend
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Sunny and seasonable today. Cloudy and cooler Tomorrow. Windy and cold to start the weekend. Wind chills drop into the teens in the morning. Even with sunshine we only reach the middle 40s. A hard freeze is expected Sunday morning. Warmer next week. Highs will reach the 70s by Groundhog Day. That’s also when our next rain chance returns.

Chris Zelman

