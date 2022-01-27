Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Bud Light introduces carb-free beer

Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.
Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.(Source: Twitter/@budlight/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After 10 years of trying, Bud Light has finally found a way to remove carbs from beer.

Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.

A 12-ounce serving is 80 calories, with 4% alcohol by volume.

The drink’s crisp taste comes from elderberry and chamomile, with a fruity aroma.

Anheuser-Busch wouldn’t explain how it made a beer without carbs, just that it’s a very technical process and water is an important raw material.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘No foul play’: Lowndes County Sheriff releases synopsis of Kendrick Johnson investigation; Family responds
The package had a blue, crystallized substance that was tested and proved positive for...
Man arrested in Albany drug parcel incident
Verdict reached in Robert Carter, Jr. murder trial
Worth County
2 killed in Worth Co. wreck
A theft ring has come to an end after Albany and Dougherty County police departments...
Albany, Dougherty Co. police put an end to theft ring

Latest News

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations...
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic
The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, April 5, 2009. The...
Watchdog: HHS failing on health crises, deemed ‘high risk’
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
Coast Guard to suspend search for migrants off Florida
FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington.
Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects
The Coast Guard has suspended their active search for survivors of capsized boat between...
Coast Guard suspends search for survivors of capsized boat