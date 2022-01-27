Baker Co. Sheriff’s Office wants to fix narcotics problems

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office wants to crack down on drug problems in the county.

Deputies said the narcotics problems have been evident for many years. The sheriff’s office believes that even if people wanted to get help, they don’t have the facility in the county.

“It’s a small community. We don’t have the resources the larger towns that do, (like) Albany, of course. So sure, that’s the issue but they got to want the help to get the help as always,” said Lyle Mathis, an investigator with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

Throughout Baker County, the sheriff’s office said it has made 25-30 drug arrests in the last year. Drugs that included heroin, meth and fentanyl.

Mathis said it’s gotten to the point where people are getting bold with the drug sales.

“We do operate and work off of tips from the community and we investigate thoroughly to the best of our abilities and they are very brazen and operate within a close vicinity to the sheriff’s office,” said Mathis.

Mathis said a lot of these crimes go on in the housing authorities and mobile homes.

Mathis said he’s willing to talk to Baker County Commissioners about helping people get transportation to rehab facilities.

“I would much rather get somebody help than out here because jail is not where they need to be under certain circumstances. A user is going to use. Now, if we can afford them the opportunity to get help and they’re willing to accept that help great,” said Mathis.

Southwest Georgia Transit said Baker County is included in their district to help.

“To the general public to anywhere they would like to go and also there is a fare included with that. But also, if there’s a particular human service and they’re eligible for certain services like drug rehab and things like that, then they could probably get on their client list and get free transportations to this type of service” said Suzanne Angell, executive director of Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.

If you’d like to be put on the free transportation client list, contact the Georgia Department of Human Services at (844) 694-2347.

