Bainbridge police seeking public’s help in identifying attempted break-in suspect
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Bainbridge Public Safety Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who attempted a break-in on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the agency.
After midnight on Jan. 27, a man armed with a crowbar and bolt cutters attempted to break into the Griffin Storage Units on Dothan Road.
Police said the suspect, seen on surveillance video, was driving a dark Chevrolet Tahoe.
Anyone who thinks they recognize the subject or the vehicle he was driving is asked to contact Bainbridge Public Safety investigators by calling (229) 248-2038. You can also send an email to Investigator Mark Esquivel at marke@bainbridgecity.com or send a private message via Facebook.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.