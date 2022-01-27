Ask the Expert
Bainbridge police seeking public’s help in identifying attempted break-in suspect

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Bainbridge Public Safety Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who attempted a break-in on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

After midnight on Jan. 27, a man armed with a crowbar and bolt cutters attempted to break into the Griffin Storage Units on Dothan Road.

Police said the suspect, seen on surveillance video, was driving a dark Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the subject or the vehicle he was driving is asked to contact Bainbridge Public Safety investigators by calling (229) 248-2038. You can also send an email to Investigator Mark Esquivel at marke@bainbridgecity.com or send a private message via Facebook.

