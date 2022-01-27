Ask the Expert
Bainbridge intersection near school zone causes concern among residents

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - After another crash at a busy intersection, people in Bainbridge are speaking out.

The intersection of Highway 27 and Bethel Road in Bainbridge is near an elementary school. Buses are abundant when school lets out from 3-4 p.m.

That’s why the people WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said this intersection needs special attention.

This intersection has led to at least nine accidents and 11 injuries since 2014, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The intersection has busses turning into a speed limit road of 55 mph.

“The cell phone is probably the most dangerous thing they could come up with and putting it with people in a vehicle,” Anita Padgett, a Bainbridge resident, said.

It is a heavy-trafficked area by busses. The speed limit is 55 mph.
Padgett said she is worried when it comes to this intersection and driving today in general.

“It could be that drivers just need to pay more attention. But I’ve been at that intersection and trucks pass me like I’m standing still,” Padgett said.

Her husband, Hermon Padgett, knows the problem like anybody else. He has been a trucker for 35 years. Hermon said that because of time limits in the truck, truck drivers are increasing the risk of accidents.

“They keep pushing and pushing. They don’t do what their bodies tell them. You’re tired, pull over, rest, take a break. A lot of them don’t do it. They let their dispatcher push them until they wind up in a ditch somewhere,” Hermon said.

Hermon said drivers are fined $3,500 if they get caught on the phone while driving but that doesn’t stop anybody from doing it.

Anita said she has one solution that she says could work.

“If you have your phone in your hand and playing on it have some kind of sensor go off or something that will annoy the driver so they’ll learn to quit,” Anita said.

West Bainbridge Primary School didn’t want to comment about the intersection.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Deanna Shirey’s family to ‘cherish and celebrate her legacy’
