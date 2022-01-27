Arctic blast arrives for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunshine with a few clouds and seasonal 60s Wednesday. Tonight clear and cold as lows drop into the mid-upper 30s. More sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures again Thursday. As an arctic front slides into the region, clouds return Friday with a slight chance of rain followed by drier and much colder air for the weekend.

Brisk NW winds quickly usher in the coldest airmass of the season. Lows tumble into the upper 20s Saturday but it’ll feel colder more like the teens while highs only reach low to mid 40s. Even colder low to mid 20s for a hard freeze Sunday morning. Despite tons of sunshine still little warmth with highs in the low 50s.

Early week starts a warming trend as lows rise from the low 30s to upper 40s and highs top low 60s to low 70s into midweek. Rain returns Wednesday.

